Which media companies will win the TV upfront, according to buyers

Warner Bros. Discovery

Four of the five media buyers said that Warner Bros. Discovery commands the least demand of the upfront week presenters among clients.

Coverage of negotiations for NBA rights has had the inverse effect for Warner Bros. Discovery as it has for Amazon, as multiple outlets have reported the potential for NBCU to outbid the media company for the rights renewal starting in the 2025-2026 season.

“The company that’s going to be the most nailed and jailed is Warner [Bros. Discovery] because they’re so full of cable nets and they might lose the NBA,” said the fifth buyer. The buyer said that as advertisers continue to shift spend to streaming, broadcast networks are the anchors for many media companies selling linear assets because “if you want mass reach, they’re still extremely relevant.”

“They’re still thought of as a grouping of cable networks,” agreed the second buyer, saying Warner Bros. Discovery suffers from an unclear storyline since the merger between Warner Media and Discovery. “Although broadcast networks aren’t what they were, they still hold that cache of being one of the big upfront pieces versus just cable networks and some streaming.”

However, the second buyer said Warner Bros. Discovery is a large partner for many clients, and they will do business with the company in the upfront.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s first-quarter financial report showed an 11% decline in advertising revenue across its cable networks, compared with a 70% increase in ad revenue for its direct-to-consumer assets, including HBO, Max and Discovery+.

While the company didn’t break out subscriber numbers for each platform or the tiers within them, industry intelligence company Antenna reported that 27% of Max’s subscribers were ad-supported as of March 2024.

The first buyer said that while mergers and acquisitions have helped other media companies, they have been a hindrance for Warner Bros. Discovery in the ad market. The buyer said pre-merger, Discovery was able to “drive inflation across their portfolio” because of demand for HGTV and Food Network inventory. Now, “they’ve actually lost leverage with us because they have so much more to sell,” said the buyer. “If I want HGTV and Food, and they say, ‘Well here’s all this Warner stuff too,’ I don’t need that stuff. That’s where they thought a merger would give them leverage, but it didn’t.”

In response, Jon Steinlauf, chief U.S. ad sales officer at Warner Bros. Discovery said the media company’s “content is platform agnostic…Advertisers can engage with us regardless of platform through a unified single point of contact.”

Steinlauf said the past years have been difficult markets to merge assets and leadership teams during. However, Warner Bros. Discovery’s growth in streaming and new capabilities for advertisers to aggregate audiences across its linear and streaming assets will make it competitive in this year’s upfront market, according to Steinlauf. The ad chief said more information about the media company’s “One WBD” sales platform will be expressed in its upfront show.

In terms of ongoing negotiations with the NBA, “we remain hopeful on the deal, but negotiations have zero impact on this year’s upfront as we will have it for the 2024-2025 season,” said Steinlauf.