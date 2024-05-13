TV Upfronts Day 1: NBCU, Fox and more show previews—plus inside Paramount’s ad dinners

Study guide: NBCU’s new tools take center stage at upfront

Over the last several months, NBCU has been rolling out the wares it will be selling during the upfront. At CES in January, the media company announced One Platform Total Audience, a tool to automate planning and measurement across its linear and streaming assets.

At its One24 technology conference a couple of months later, NBCU debuted new ad formats such as “Virtual Concessions,” which connects viewers to a food delivery service while watching its programming such as the Olympics. At the event, NBCU also revealed VideoAmp as its currency of choice for upfront transactions (a switch from previously favoring iSpot).

Before its upfront show, NBCU’s recently hired president of advertising and partnerships, Alison Levin, discussed AI, streaming sports, the health of the upfront ad market and bringing her Roku experience to the traditional media company.

Read Ad Age’s Q&A with Levin here