TV Upfronts Day 4: Netflix closes out the week

Inside The Netflix Experience

Upfront week wraps up with The Netflix Experience, which will see 3,000 attendees explore games and scenes from its hit shows. Last night, a small group of advertisers, agency executives and press members were given a first look at the experience as well as a short presentation on what’s to come over the next year from Netflix, which includes the NFL, WWE and bringing its ad tech in-house.

Read more takeaways from the presentation here.

The multi-room activation features games, show costumes and numerous photo ops. The two largest rooms are committed to Netflix’s “Bridgerton” and “Squid Game.” The “Bridgerton” room is a small recreation of Netflix’s touring “The Queen’s Ball” show based on the series, with a checkered dance floor, string trio and cascading floral arrangements.