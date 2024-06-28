Why TV companies are pitching movies to upfront ad buyers

While the upfront film pitches, such as NBCU’s presentation of “Wicked,” took a notable share of showtime during upfront week, the demand from advertisers is probably much smaller, said one media buyer. That buyer, as well as three others, said it is a rare advertiser—such as a holiday retailer or luxury goods maker—that will look to strike film and title-level sponsorships.

Rather, the talking points indicated broader tensions in selling advertisers on the relevance of TV and streaming companies in the increasingly competitive media marketplace, according to the buyer. And creating opportunities around limited inventory, such as being one of the few sponsors for the premiere of a buzzy film, is an incentive to snatch up the opportunity in the upfront.

“[Upfront sellers] are trying to use scarce premium product offerings to grow their overall volume,” said a second buyer, describing why presenting opportunities to exclusively sponsor premieres and franchises, such as “Dune” or upcoming films “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” and “Joker: Folie à Deux” on Max, has become a more common pitch.

Title Sponsorships on Max, which grant exclusive ad inventory in the initial run of films and HBO series, start in the range of $3 million to $4 million, according to three buyers with knowledge of upfront talks, and can become increasingly expensive depending on the level of customization with the streamer.

Access to these types of opportunities is reserved for the advertisers committing the largest sums in the upfront—the first buyer said sponsoring “Wicked” would cost “tens of millions” on top of a broader deal struck between the sponsor and NBCU, and a third buyer said sponsorships are by category, requiring advertisers to essentially outbid direct competitors.

Warner Bros. Discovery declined to comment on its upfront negotiations.

“As we prepare to launch 'Wicked,' we are able to tap into the entire NBCU ecosystem to build awareness and drive consumers to theaters,” said Mark Marshall, chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCU, via email. “NBCU is collaborating with our advertising partners to ensure we connect the right brands to the right consumers” and has seen “strong interest across every major category” in the package, he said.

As media companies seek to use streaming as an entry point for first-time TV advertisers, particularly as access through programmatic platforms continues to grow, bespoke and flashy packages such as sponsoring “Wicked” will become increasingly important for keeping upfront deals relevant.

The media companies “want programmatic availability to democratize [TV inventory] to make more available for new advertisers to come in, but they don’t want to lose the direct hook of ‘you should be spending money with me versus Disney.’ The Trade Desk doesn’t differentiate—they just look at price,” said the first buyer. Creating opportunities such as film sponsorships gives media companies a way to keep legacy TV advertisers in larger upfront deals rather than shifting to year-round buying models, the buyer said.