Upfronts 2022—NBCU’s reality TV parade and Fox’s schedule-less presentation headline day one

NBCU’s star-studded event

NBCU showcased its portfolio of fall programming by leaning on the celebrity personalities behind its biggest titles. Andy Cohen teased BravoCon with dozens of personalities from the “Real Housewives,” “Top Chef” and “Vanderpump Rules” reality franchises, among other hit series. Pete Davidson of “Saturday Night Live” joked about getting the media to finally pay attention to him during a plug for his new Peacock comedy “Bupkis.” “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon dunked on the untimely demise of short-lived news service CNN+, likening it to similarly shuttered streaming dud Quibi.

And Seth Meyers, host of “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” won some of the biggest roars from the event’s audience with jokes on everything from the “Real Housewives” to Peacock’s affinity for reboots—and even the upfronts themselves. “Welcome to upfronts, everybody! TV is the only place where you can lie through your teeth about how great everything is and call it upfronts. Let me be ‘upfront’ with you—half these shows won’t make it through the year,” quipped Meyers. “It’s been three years since the last time we gathered in person for upfronts, and I’m sure you all missed it as much as I did, if not less.”

NBCU teased much of its recent ad innovations prior to its event this week. During its NewFronts presentation, Peacock announced two new ad formats: frame ads that frame programming without interrupting the feed, and an experimental format that would allow brands to place ads within a show in post-production, making them feel like part of the show. And last week NBCU unveiled nine new ad technologies, which lean on QR codes, mobile augmented reality and even the metaverse.

During the final moments of today’s presentation, NBCU’s Chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships Linda Yaccarino took the stage to shouts and applause before touting the company’s recently unveiled ad innovations. “Advertising has always been a part of our DNA, and our future,” she said. “We have built the future that we promised all of you. And if you’re wondering which is more consistent, our track record or our vision, both have been super rock solid. Because for every single barrier you told us about, we came in like a giant wrecking ball.”

Yaccarino was undoubtedly hinting at the performance that she would introduce to close out the event, with Cyrus performing both “Wrecking Ball” as well as her cover of Madonna’s “Like a Prayer.”