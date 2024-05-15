Warner Bros. Discovery upfront—takeaways from its pitch to advertisers

More ads

At its upfront show, WBD debuted new ad formats coming to Max. Each option plays to current marketer demands for connecting TV marketing with business outcomes and purchase measurement.

WBD is bringing shoppable ads to Max, which will allow viewers to browse featured products in commercial breaks. Other interactive units coming to Max include trivia ads, in which consumers can answer branded questions, the ability for viewers to choose between ads based on subject preferences and ads in which viewers can select the option to be emailed more information about a product.

WBD is also hopping on the “contextual targeting” train with a new option to target ads by the emotional tone or specific elements within a scene. These tools, typically touted as AI-powered, have recently been rolled out by NBCU and Disney as media companies seek more advanced options for advertisers to buy into beyond audiences.

These products join WBD’s new cross-portfolio audience planning and measurement tool, Olli, which it announced last month. It’s part of what the company is calling One WBD, its sales platform for serving ads across linear and streaming.

Sheereen Russell, WBD’s executive VP of ad sales and client partnerships, said that the company’s emphasis on cross-portfolio sponsorships and custom content has been part of its push to help advertisers reach diverse audiences. For example, Toyota sponsored DC’s “Blue Beetle” launch on Max to reach Hispanic audiences, and Target sponsored the debut of “The Color Purple” on Max.

Missed the memo

This year’s upfront shows went overboard on making up for last year’s lack of celebrities. NBCU was light on executives in favor of stars such as Kevin Hart, Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson, while Amazon brought out A-listers including Reese Witherspoon, Will Ferrell, Keke Palmer and Jake Gyllenhaal. And Disney’s upfront was a parade of celebs including Emma Stone, Angela Bassett, Michelle Williams and Kim Kardashian.

WBD seemed to miss the memo on the celeb-palooza. A handful of stars did appear—Mindy Kaling, Conan O’Brien and Sarah Jessica Parker (who did elicit gasps from the audience) being the most high profile. The Hollywood elite did appear onscreen, in trailers and slides for season 3 of “The White Lotus,” “Barbie,” “Wonka,” its DC universe and more content being sold to the crowd as part of the media company’s bid as the doorway for top franchises.

Shaquille O’Neal was another standout, but with advertisers buzzing about WBD being potentially outbid for renewing its NBA rights after the 2024-2025 season, the appearance from the “NBA on TNT” staple felt somewhat ominous. While the majority of WBD’s show steered clear of discussing NBA negotiations, Luis Silberwasser, CEO of TNT Sports, said the company “looks forward to reaching an agreement that makes sense for all partners.”