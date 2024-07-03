Why TV upfront ad deals are still trading on Nielsen instead of new currencies

“Until we have stability, reliability and consistency in our [linear] demo trading, we will have quietness in the marketplace,” said Celeste Castle, executive VP, head of research and measurement at Dentsu, referring to the declining discussions around new currencies during the upfronts.

However, the currency conundrum serves more as a marker in the transition of advertisers away from linear TV than as a condemnation of measurement companies’ progress. Currently, alternative currencies have claimed the largest stake in advanced audience deals. Each of the buyers described varying uses of alternative currencies for advanced audiences in upfront deals—one buyer said “less than a handful” would be transacted on non-legacy currency, while a second said their clients were moving quickly into advanced audience buying, equating to about 20% to 30% of upfront deals using VideoAmp.

These ad buys are mostly in streaming and digital video spaces, which buyers have previously told Ad Age aren’t as critical to commit to in the upfront market because ad space is abundant. Instead, upfront talks focus heavily on event content with limited inventory, primarily sports, which still mostly air on linear TV.

New currency providers’ path to certification for transacting on personified demos—traditional age and gender metrics—has been slower than their third-party approval for advanced audience deals.

Castle said that while many advertisers are transitioning to audience-based buying in streaming, the need for measurement to be consistent across streaming and linear is broadly holding back mass adoption of new currencies.

“Linear and cable still make up almost 50% [share of TV viewership], so we cannot leave that behind,” said Castle. Until new currencies are able to support measurement of traditional demo-based measurement, “then most people are probably going to stick with legacy measurement until those enhancements have been worked out.”

Also: Why streaming platforms are lagging in TV upfront deals

Prior to the upfront’s start, only 15% of advertisers and agencies said they were “very interested” in transacting on non-legacy currency in this year’s market, according to an April survey from iSpot. More than a quarter of respondents—27%—said they had no interest in alternative currencies, while 58% said they needed to learn more about them.

Across Ad Age’s conversations with buyers, there appear to be three areas of concern that are preventing the industry from adopting new currency solutions in the upfront market.