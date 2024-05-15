YouTube’s upfront—how AI, creators and non-skippable ads are all coming together

On Wednesday, YouTube announced a string of advertising tweaks at the annual Brandcast show, held at Lincoln Center in New York. Brandcast is YouTube’s upfront event to deliver its yearly state-of-the-platform message to brands and showcase its creators. This year, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan hammered on the theme that the Google-owned video site is just as prestigious as TV and Netflix series. YouTube has been imploring the industry to take YouTube stars as seriously as Hollywood, which is also a call to brands to treat its ad inventory as prime real estate.

“Young people come to YouTube more than any other platform,” Mohan said, “because they know the difference between scripted and unscripted, between highly produced, long-form and quick, casual behind the scenes doesn’t really matter anymore. What matters is being able to go deep on everything you love all in one place.”

With that YouTube presented a cadre of creators, including Zach King, Kinigra Deon, Ryan Trahan and Haley Kalil. Meanwhile, K-pop group Stray Kids performed, and Billie Eilish closed the show.

Here are the takeaways for advertisers.