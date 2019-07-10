Celebrating Ecuador's Women to Watch, 2019
At the first annual Women to Watch Ecuador event in Guayaquil, Ad Age and Adlatina celebrated 12 stellar women in marketing and communications who are changing the industry in the present day. Two hundred marketers, agency execs and other industry leaders attended the luncheon, held on July 2 at the Banker’s Club, and organized by Adlatina and the Ecuadorian Association of Ad Agencies.
Adlatina Executive Director Belén Martínez Cima noted that, to date, 79 women in Argentina and another 60 in Mexico had been distinguished with this honor. “The Women to Watch are the women who inspire and help others to succeed,” she says, before handing over to Adlatina Founder and CEO Jorge Raúl Martínez Moschini, who introduced the 12 women, each of whom shared an inspirational story.
“It’s a new challenge and I feel like I’m starting again. I believe that I am at my best personal and professional level”, said María Fernanda Villacis Navarrete, marketing manager, at Latam Airlines Group and one of the honorees.“This recognition thrills me and encourages me to continue growing. I am committed to continuing contributing to this industry.”
