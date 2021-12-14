Top 4 ways brands can engage Gen Z on Twitter

Gen Z spends time on a variety of social media platforms. And while there are many who believe that they are mostly obsessed with the latest dance challenges and other ephemeral entertainment, Gen Z is also driving the most popular conversations on Twitter. Their voices on Twitter are loud, proud, unfiltered and totally genuine. That’s why Twitter is also one of the most valuable places for brands to connect with them.

Gen Z comes to Twitter to learn about everything happening in the world around them—from news and pop culture to internet trends—and to connect with the communities and interest groups that matter to them. In fact, nearly half of all tweets sent over the course of the year in the U.S. came from Twitter users aged 16 to 24.¹

They’ve become so influential that when we look across some of the most popular conversation topics on Twitter, such as movies, gaming and food, we find that Gen Z is actually the majority driver of those conversations.² They’re the ones starting the trends and keeping the memes flowing.