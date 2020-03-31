Video

Watch: Richard Edelman on navigating public relations in a pandemic

In this episode of Ad Age Remotely, the public relations whiz weighs in on how brands can earn trust during COVID-19
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on March 31, 2020.

Replay the discussion that premiered live on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Periscope and Twitch (March 31), and look out for our next livestream event, coming soon.

In this live stream of Ad Age Remotely, Ad Age senior editor Jeanine Poggi is joined by PR whiz Richard Edelman to discuss how brands can earn consumers' trust during the pandemic. Find out what types of advertising will resonate the most with consumers, the role of marketing in the current environment and which platforms are the most trusted. 

 

How brands can adjust their advertising in today’s climate: Ad Age Virtual Pages
Jeanine Poggi
Behind Budweiser’s ‘One Team’ coronavirus response: Ad Age Remotely
E.J. Schultz
From Amazon to Facebook, digital advertising is in a state of shock: Ad Age Remotely
Garett Sloane
How Girlboss' Sophia Amoruso plans to pull off a large-scale virtual event: Ad Age Remotely
Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

