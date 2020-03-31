Video
Watch: Richard Edelman on navigating public relations in a pandemic
In this episode of Ad Age Remotely, the public relations whiz weighs in on how brands can earn trust during COVID-19
Replay the discussion that premiered live on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Periscope and Twitch (March 31), and look out for our next livestream event, coming soon.
In this live stream of Ad Age Remotely, Ad Age senior editor Jeanine Poggi is joined by PR whiz Richard Edelman to discuss how brands can earn consumers' trust during the pandemic. Find out what types of advertising will resonate the most with consumers, the role of marketing in the current environment and which platforms are the most trusted.