As Tokyo Olympics pause play, TV ad market looks to fill the gap: Ad Age Remotely
Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a video digest of today's news. Today’s big headline is the IOC is postponing the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to the coronavirus outbreak. It is a move that will surely have significant implications on the ad industry, which has committed billions of dollars to the games.
Ad Age’s Jeanine Poggi is joined by Mike Law, president of Dentus Aegis’ Amplifi.
While the decision to postpone the Summer Games isn’t necessarily a surprise, it leaves marketers scrambling to find other vehicles in which to promote their products. This will be especially difficult given the lack of live sports due to the outbreak, as well as a number of TV series on hold as many productions suspend shooting.
While we may not see 25 million people tuning in on a Tuesday night to watch gymnastics this summer, Law says they will be watching content and advertisers will have to look for them in different ways, like in streaming and audio.