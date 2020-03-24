Video

As Tokyo Olympics pause play, TV ad market looks to fill the gap: Ad Age Remotely

Amplifi's Mike Law weighs in on the challenges of suspended sports
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on March 24, 2020.

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a video digest of today's news. Today’s big headline is the IOC is postponing the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to the coronavirus outbreak. It is a move that will surely have significant implications on the ad industry, which has committed billions of dollars to the games.

Ad Age’s Jeanine Poggi is joined by Mike Law, president of Dentus Aegis’ Amplifi. 

While the decision to postpone the Summer Games isn’t necessarily a surprise, it leaves marketers scrambling to find other vehicles in which to promote their products. This will be especially difficult given the lack of live sports due to the outbreak, as well as a number of TV series on hold as many productions suspend shooting.

While we may not see 25 million people tuning in on a Tuesday night to watch gymnastics this summer, Law says they will be watching content and advertisers will have to look for them in different ways, like in streaming and audio.

Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

