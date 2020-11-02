Video

Watch: 'Antebellum' directors Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz on fusing politics and creativity

Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz talk about their journey from marketing to activism
By I-Hsien Sherwood. Published on November 02, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch: Kohl's CMO unveils holiday campaign

Watch the livestream replay above—and follow the conversation on Facebook, Periscope, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

Note: Click here to refresh if video isn't playing during broadcast.

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.

In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, writers and directors of the Lionsgate film "Antebellum," will talk about following their dual passions of filmmaking and politics. They'll also discuss why they pushed to have the film released on streaming services before theaters reopened and how their outspoken activism has shaped their careers.

The longtime partners, who work as Bush+Renz, are also working on the upcoming film "Rapture," which focuses on religious divisions and environmental allegory, and the documentary "All Deliberate Speed," which chronicles the unraveling of school desegregation.

But originally, they worked in marketing, creating ads for champagne and sports cars. In 2016, they produced Harry Belafonte's "Against the Wall" police violence PSA, which featured Black actors including Michael B. Jordan, Danny Glover and Van Jones, and they have created spots for Amnesty International and the NAACP.

Credit:
Bush + Renz

   

More Ad Age video
Watch: Kohl's CMO unveils holiday campaign
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Watch: P&G's Marc Pritchard on doing good, doing well and doing media buying differently
Jack Neff
Watch: Sarah Hofstetter on pandemic retail trends that may impact the holidays
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: SS+K's Lenny Stern on Trump's chances of re-election
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: Snap's Peter Naylor on the state of digital advertising
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: WPP's Mark Read on diversity, ageism and returning to the office
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: TBWA global CSO on why every brand is a wellness brand
Judann Pollack
Watch: DDB's new North America CEO on marrying data with creative
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: Havas New York CEO on the ad business in a new normal
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: OMD CEO on how the health and social crises are impacting the ad world
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: Twitter's Matt Derella talks about advertising during the coronavirus and presidential tweet storms
Garett Sloane
Watch: Quibi's Meg Whitman on launching a streaming service in a pandemic
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: Condé Nast's Pam Drucker Mann on the state of media in the pandemic
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: Restaurant Brands International CMO Fernando Machado on marketing during COVID-19
Jessica Wohl
Martin Sorrell on weathering the global crisis: Ad Age Virtual Pages
Jeanine Poggi
MediaLink CEO on the future of Cannes and the TV upfronts: Ad Age Remotely
Jeanine Poggi
What out-of-home advertising might look like post-pandemic: Ad Age Remotely
Jeanine Poggi
How brands can adjust their advertising in today’s climate: Ad Age Virtual Pages
Jeanine Poggi
Horizon CEO on managing through a crisis and the state of the TV upfronts
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: Richard Edelman on navigating public relations in a pandemic
Jeanine Poggi

In this article:

I-Hsien Sherwood

I-Hsien Sherwood is the associate creativity editor at Ad Age. 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch: Kohl's CMO unveils holiday campaign

Watch: Kohl's CMO unveils holiday campaign
Watch: P&G's Marc Pritchard on doing good, doing well and doing media buying differently

Watch: P&G's Marc Pritchard on doing good, doing well and doing media buying differently
Watch: Sarah Hofstetter on pandemic retail trends that may impact the holidays

Watch: Sarah Hofstetter on pandemic retail trends that may impact the holidays
Watch: SS+K's Lenny Stern on Trump's chances of re-election

Watch: SS+K's Lenny Stern on Trump's chances of re-election

Watch: Snap's Peter Naylor on the state of digital advertising

Watch: Snap's Peter Naylor on the state of digital advertising

Watch: WPP's Mark Read on diversity, ageism and returning to the office

Watch: WPP's Mark Read on diversity, ageism and returning to the office
Watch: TBWA global CSO on why every brand is a wellness brand

Watch: TBWA global CSO on why every brand is a wellness brand

Watch: DDB's new North America CEO on marrying data with creative

Watch: DDB's new North America CEO on marrying data with creative