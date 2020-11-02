Watch: 'Antebellum' directors Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz on fusing politics and creativity
In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, writers and directors of the Lionsgate film "Antebellum," will talk about following their dual passions of filmmaking and politics. They'll also discuss why they pushed to have the film released on streaming services before theaters reopened and how their outspoken activism has shaped their careers.
The longtime partners, who work as Bush+Renz, are also working on the upcoming film "Rapture," which focuses on religious divisions and environmental allegory, and the documentary "All Deliberate Speed," which chronicles the unraveling of school desegregation.
But originally, they worked in marketing, creating ads for champagne and sports cars. In 2016, they produced Harry Belafonte's "Against the Wall" police violence PSA, which featured Black actors including Michael B. Jordan, Danny Glover and Van Jones, and they have created spots for Amnesty International and the NAACP.