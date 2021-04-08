Watch: Crown Media's CEO on evolving the Hallmark Channel brand
In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Jeanine Poggi is joined by Wonya Lucas, CEO of Crown Media, parent of Hallmark Channel. Lucas joined the cable programmer in August, replacing Bill Abbott who stepped down from the company in January 2020 due to the controversial handling of a same-sex ad.
Lucas is now working to reposition the brand, best known for its iconic holiday original movies, to be more inclusive and representative. On Remotely, Lucas discusses her plans to create a more inclusive internal culture, how representation will evolve on the screen and how Hallmark will remain competitive against other networks and streaming platforms that are finding success with holiday movies.
