Watch: Gannett's Chief Revenue Officer on the state of publishing

Kevin Gentzel discusses the impact of the Facebook boycott on publishers
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on July 16, 2020.
Watch: NAACP unpacks its meeting with Facebook, calls for more action

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed segment focusing on the issues of the day.

Today we speak with Kevin Gentzel, president, marketing solutions and chief revenue officer, Gannett. 

In this live episode, senior editor Jeanine Poggi speaks with Gentzel about the challenges of the publishing industry amid the pandemic and how the sector can recover. He also discusses the impact of the Facebook ad boycott on publishers and the opportunities that have emerged as brands pause spending on social media. 

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

