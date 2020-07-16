Video
Watch: Gannett's Chief Revenue Officer on the state of publishing
Kevin Gentzel discusses the impact of the Facebook boycott on publishers
Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed segment focusing on the issues of the day.
Today we speak with Kevin Gentzel, president, marketing solutions and chief revenue officer, Gannett.
In this live episode, senior editor Jeanine Poggi speaks with Gentzel about the challenges of the publishing industry amid the pandemic and how the sector can recover. He also discusses the impact of the Facebook ad boycott on publishers and the opportunities that have emerged as brands pause spending on social media.