Watch: Kohl's CMO unveils holiday campaign

Greg Revelle chats about the retailer's shifting strategy and what that means for marketing
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on October 29, 2020.
Watch: P&G's Marc Pritchard on doing good, doing well and doing media buying differently

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.

In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Greg Revelle, chief marketing officer of Kohl's, will unveil the brand's new holiday commercial and the strategy behind this year's campaign. He'll also discuss some of Kohl's recent business changes.

Kohl's recently announced a new business strategy as it shifts course amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The retailer is building up its national brand roster, emphasizing strong performers like Nike and Toms, and giving less attention to its own private-label brands. Categories like activewear, which have driven sales during recent lockdowns, are also a focus. For its most recent quarter, Kohl's reported a 23% decline in revenue to $3.4 billion.

The retailer is also looking at new ways to communicate with customers by incorporating social activations into its marketing mix.

Adrianne Pasquarelli

A reporter with Ad Age since 2015, Adrianne Pasquarelli covers the marketing strategies of retailers and financial institutions. She joined Ad Age after a dozen years of writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. Over the course of her career, she has won awards from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, the National Association of Real Estate Editors and the Jesse H. Neal Awards.

