Watch: Kohl's CMO unveils holiday campaign
In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Greg Revelle, chief marketing officer of Kohl's, will unveil the brand's new holiday commercial and the strategy behind this year's campaign. He'll also discuss some of Kohl's recent business changes.
Kohl's recently announced a new business strategy as it shifts course amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The retailer is building up its national brand roster, emphasizing strong performers like Nike and Toms, and giving less attention to its own private-label brands. Categories like activewear, which have driven sales during recent lockdowns, are also a focus. For its most recent quarter, Kohl's reported a 23% decline in revenue to $3.4 billion.
The retailer is also looking at new ways to communicate with customers by incorporating social activations into its marketing mix.