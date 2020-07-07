Video
Watch: OMD CEO on how the health and social crises are impacting the ad world
John Osborn discusses how the agency is tackling racism and moving forward from COVID-19
Watch the replay here
Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed segment focusing on the issues of the day.
Today we speak with John Osborn, CEO of OMD USA.
In this live episode, senior editor Jeanine Poggi speaks with Osborn about how the agency is tackling racism and moving beyond COVID-19. As parts of the country slowly open up, Osborn discusses the next phase of advertising and brands' roles in the current health and social crises.