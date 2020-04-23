Video

Watch: Restaurant Brands International CMO Fernando Machado on marketing during COVID-19

The 2020 Ad Age Brand CMO of the Year joins us to discuss how his team is adapting to the current environment
By Jessica Wohl. Published on April 23, 2020.

In this live episode, Ad Age reporter Jessica Wohl speaks with Restaurant Brands International Chief Marketing Officer Fernando Machado about how he and the marketing teams at his company's three chains—Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Hortons—are working remotely.

Machado is in a unique position to see how restaurants around the world are handling the coronavirus pandemic. In the U.S., fast-food chains have shifted to drive-thru, carryout and delivery-only models. Chains including Burger King and Popeyes are out with new campaigns meant to remind diners that they are open for business, while also giving back to first responders and communities in need. In some other parts of the world, Restaurant Brands International and others have been forced to close completely.

Joining us from Miami, Machado—Ad Age's Brand CMO of the Year—will share his thoughts on the coronavirus advertising he's seeing across the industry, what the lack of gatherings like Cannes means for the ad community at large, and how he's keeping up with the teams at the three chains. 

Fernando Machado, CMO, Restaurant Brands International.

 

 

Jessica Wohl

Jessica is Ad Age's food reporter, working out of the publication's Chicago bureau.

