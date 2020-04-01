Why Marketers Should Focus on Audience to Navigate the New Normal
Over the last few weeks, we as an industry watched as many of the tentpoles and tactics we have long relied on in our day-to-day work lives were completely altered.
Marketing plans are being rewritten to account for the new and unforeseen effects of the coronavirus pandemic on our current climate. Major marketing tentpoles, some that occur on a seasonal basis or every four years, are being postponed, canceled or converted to digital events.
But in this time of uncertainty and fear, we believe that the power and potential of an audience-first mentality has never been more important. As part of a modern media company that considers content and audience to be king, we believe that adapting to this new normal will be key to connecting with today’s consumers and clients—and ultimately to sustaining our businesses.
The content-audience connection
For the past decade we have seen a shift from content pillars serving as a proxy for audience to true, audience-based advertising, strengthened by powerful creative and impactful storytelling. The two can coexist and amplify the other.
In the past few years, the activation of data and the ability to manage campaigns through technology platforms created efficiencies and enabled communication between buyers and sellers of media. This, in turn, has led to widespread adoption of programmatic technology and cross-screen, addressable advertising.
Empowered by data and technology to capitalize on their own consumer insights, advertisers have become publishers, creating personalized experiences for their customers directly.
This data-driven, intelligent approach to advertising completely changed how marketers communicate with their end customers.
Consumers today have a multitude of content options and platforms on which to engage. Their time, attention and trust are precious resources, now more than ever.
By understanding the nuance of this fragmentation in consumer attention and taking advantage of addressable technology, advertisers are in a position to connect more effectively with their audiences in periods of widespread uncertainty such as this one.
And, as private entities, nongovernmental organizations, lawmakers and brands clamor to communicate and engage with clients and constituents, considering the audience experience—in context—has never been more important. The continued importance of taking an audience-based approach is no longer an option, it’s a necessity.
The savviest brands and organizations are rewriting the playbook, introducing innovations in their communication strategies that leverage direct-to-consumer platforms and an audience-based approach to engage and inform.
For marketers looking to sustain their businesses and grow during this challenging time, focusing on the end audience is table stakes.