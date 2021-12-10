4 ads that starred the Muppets in 2021

When lockdown blues get you down, there’s only one question left to ask—can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street? The comforting countenances of Elmo, Big Bird, Animal, and the Muppet gang lent their calming presence to ads this year promoting everything from meal delivery services to the COVID vaccine.

Ad Age looks back on some of the characters' memorable marketing roles.

Stan Smiths, the Adidas sneakers named for the famed American tennis star, and Kermit the Frog share a tight association with a particular color. Despite already being known for their bright green accents, the iconic sneakers got a little “greener,” launching a new, sustainable design and production.

“It’s not easy being green,” remarks Kermit in the spot. “But nothing great ever is,” responds Smith.



(Kermit wasn't the only Muppet with new kicks. Later in the year, Sesame Workshop teamed up with Steph Curry’s Curry Brand on shoes and apparel inspired by “Sesame Street.”)