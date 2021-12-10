Year in Review

4 ads that starred the Muppets in 2021

Kermit, Big Bird and the rest of the gang were as relevant as ever in partnership with brands
By Sydney Gold. Published on December 10, 2021.
2021.3.25_adidasKermit_potd
Credit: Adidas

When lockdown blues get you down, there’s only one question left to ask—can you tell me how to get to Sesame Street?  The comforting countenances of Elmo, Big Bird, Animal, and the Muppet gang lent their calming presence to ads this year promoting everything from meal delivery services to the COVID vaccine.

Ad Age looks back on some of the characters' memorable marketing roles. 

Kermit runs with Adidas

Stan Smiths, the Adidas sneakers named for the famed American tennis star, and Kermit the Frog share a tight association with a particular color. Despite already being known for their bright green accents, the iconic sneakers got a little “greener,” launching a new, sustainable design and production. 

“It’s not easy being green,” remarks Kermit in the spot. “But nothing great ever is,” responds Smith.

(Kermit wasn't the only Muppet with new kicks. Later in the year, Sesame Workshop teamed up with Steph Curry’s Curry Brand on shoes and apparel inspired by “Sesame Street.”)

Sesame Street and DoorDash

"Hamilton" alumn Daveed Diggs takes a stroll through one of America’s most iconic neighborhoods in this Super Bowl spot. Flanked by Big Bird, Oscar, and the Sesame Street gang, Diggs remixes—complete with intricate raps and tap dance flourishes—the show’s classic song “People in Your Neighborhood” to teach viewers the importance of shopping local.

Geico and Animal

What do you do when the house you just bought has an animal in the attic? Hope it’s the kind that stars in "The Muppet Show" (well, sans the drumming). Geico enlisted the help of the Muppets resident rocker to explain just how helpful your home policy can be when it comes to unwelcome guests—both felt-clad and otherwise. 

 

 

 

Big Bird for vaccination

While the coronavirus pandemic seems to march on with the newly discovered omicron variant, one positive piece of COVID news came out of 2021—children under 12 were approved to receive vaccines. While needles and young children have never been a perfect pair, Big Bird was there to assure his friends that getting that vaccine was no big deal. Yes, the spot garnered derision in some social circles from people who jibed that no one should accept medical advice from a puppet. But for some nervous children, Big Bird was just the right medicine. 

 

 

