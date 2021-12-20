5 social media slam dunks of 2021

The tides of social media can be tricky to navigate. Consumers can be touchy about brand voices. Content may just fall flat with each social platform requiring its own tone and finesse. But sometimes, a brand hits a home run. We’ve rounded up the top five social media “slam dunks” from this year.
Brands (Taylor’s Version)
Taylor Swift’s latest album release was long awaited by her fans, and it seems that brands' social teams were glad as well. Brands updated their Twitter handles to include “(Taylor’s Version)” or red scarf emojis. Many posted puns from her lyrics, including Panera and Taco Bell.