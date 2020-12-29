5 pandemic pastimes that got us through the year
Ten months is a long time to spend at home. Here are some of the things that got us through—so far.
Puzzles
For a moment this year, finding a puzzle became a puzzle unto itself. Was there likely to be more stock at Target or Amazon? 100-piece or 1,000-piece? The worst part is figuring out which flat surface—y’know, one not already set aside for work, home schooling or dining—you could occupy for days as you put it together.
Booze
Fair to say we wouldn’t have gotten through the year without alcohol. For a really meta look at how critical the tipple is, consider this: Rolling Stone licensed its name to a co-branded craft beer, Cosmopolitan magazine launched its own wine brand, “Uncorked by Cosmopolitan,” and Constellation Brands’ Corona beer saw a surge in popularity. We were all finding our own beach.
Cooking
Staying at home forced everyone, regardless of skill or expertise, to become an expert cook overnight. But between the dalgona frenzy and the spice shortages, the resurgence of meal kits and the comeback of cereal, a lucky few among us found that staying at home helped them rediscover the joy of cooking.
Streaming
Ah, sweet sweet SVOD. Your content pulls us through awkward Slack conversations with coworkers and helps us avoid discussing politics with family. It’s likely the ‘+’ in names like Disney+, AppleTV+ and Discovery+ is not so much lazy branding but the cross that streaming bears as it tides us through the pandemic.
Animal Crossing
I spent so much time on Animal Crossing I worry I’ll write about runaway inflation ... on the Sow Joan’s Stalk Market.