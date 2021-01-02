The 6 best things that played out on a Zoom screen in 2020
Zoom fatigue is real, but count on creatives to turn that boring old grid as a springboard for some fine, entertaining ideas. Here are the best we saw all year.
Goodby Silverstein & Partners: Please Don't Hoard the Charmin
Pretty soon after COVID shut everything down, the clever team at Goodby Silverstein & Partners created this entertaining public service announcement about the importance of conserving your toilet paper.
Apple: Underdogs WFH
The round pizza box inventors of Apple’s “Underdogs” film remained just as inventive while working from home in their bathrobes—and maybe even sans pants.
Benji Weinstein: Join Meeting
Ever wonder what would happen if “The Office” met Zoom? This entertaining web series from Smuggler director Benji Weinstein is pretty much that.
Don’t Panic London: Honest Zoom Meeting
Agency Don’t Panic London revealed what we’re really thinking during those dreadful virtual meetings.
Pornhub: Keep it SFW
Former New Yorker writer Jeffrey Toobin and CNN analyst must have missed this important PSA from Pornhub and agency Officer & Gentleman.
Pedigree: Virtual Dog Adoptions
What better way to spice up a boring Zoom meeting than with animals? But this idea from Pedigree and BBDO New York had an important goal—to find shelter dogs new homes by letting potential pet parents “interview” them virtually.