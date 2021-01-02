Year in Review

The 6 best things that played out on a Zoom screen in 2020

These clever ideas made that boring old grid not so boring
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on January 02, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
9 brand social feeds we loved to follow in 2020
Credit:
Porn Hub

Zoom fatigue is real, but count on creatives to turn that boring old grid as a springboard for some fine, entertaining ideas. Here are the best we saw all year.

Goodby Silverstein & Partners: Please Don't Hoard the Charmin

Pretty soon after COVID shut everything down, the clever team at Goodby Silverstein & Partners created this entertaining public service announcement about the importance of conserving your toilet paper.

Apple: Underdogs WFH

The round pizza box inventors of Apple’s “Underdogs” film remained just as inventive while working from home in their bathrobes—and maybe even sans pants. 

Benji Weinstein: Join Meeting

Ever wonder what would happen if “The Office” met Zoom? This entertaining web series from Smuggler director Benji Weinstein is pretty much that.

See the full first season here and the second season, which featured an unexpected guest star, here.

Don’t Panic London: Honest Zoom Meeting

Agency Don’t Panic London revealed what we’re really thinking during those dreadful virtual meetings.

Pornhub: Keep it SFW

Former New Yorker writer Jeffrey Toobin  and CNN analyst must have missed this important PSA from Pornhub and agency Officer & Gentleman. 

Pedigree: Virtual Dog Adoptions

What better way to spice up a boring Zoom meeting than with animals? But this idea from Pedigree and BBDO New York had an important goal—to find shelter dogs new homes by letting potential pet parents “interview” them virtually.

Related Articles
9 brand social feeds we loved to follow in 2020
Ilyse Liffreing
5 ads from 2020 we loved—and hated
I-Hsien Sherwood
The biggest industry feuds of 2020 (non-Trump edition)
E.J. Schultz
The 8 most memorable memes of 2020
Ilyse Liffreing

In this article:

Thumbnail
Ann-Christine Diaz

Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age. She has been covering the creative world of advertising and marketing for more than a decade. Outside of the job, she can be found getting in touch with her own creativity.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

9 brand social feeds we loved to follow in 2020

9 brand social feeds we loved to follow in 2020
The biggest industry feuds of 2020 (non-Trump edition)

The biggest industry feuds of 2020 (non-Trump edition)
5 ads from 2020 we loved—and hated

5 ads from 2020 we loved—and hated
How TV networks adapted in the pandemic

How TV networks adapted in the pandemic

Agency shotgun marriages of 2020

Agency shotgun marriages of 2020
Missing in 2020: Tissues, toilet paper and domestic tranquility

Missing in 2020: Tissues, toilet paper and domestic tranquility
How Quibi became 2020's biggest dud in digital media

How Quibi became 2020's biggest dud in digital media
The 8 most memorable memes of 2020

The 8 most memorable memes of 2020