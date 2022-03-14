Ad Age A-list
Ad Age A-list
The marketing world is moving from resilience to resonance, and the shops on our 2022 Ad Age Agency A-List are evidence of that shift. Earlier in the pandemic, the industry was focused on preserving jobs, struggling to run their businesses remotely, and finding ways for clients to operate in a socially distant environment. The shops on this list have taken those hard-earned lessons and are building a stronger future. They have flourished under hybrid working conditions, evolved to offer broad business solutions beyond advertising and proven to clients the market-moving value of the big idea. And this is just part of the package: On April 25 we reveal the winners of our Creativity Awards at the Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards Gala celebration. We hope to see you there!

+

The marketing world is moving from resilience to resonance, and the shops on our 2022 Ad Age Agency A-List are evidence of that shift.

Earlier in the pandemic, the industry was focused on preserving jobs, struggling to run their businesses remotely, and finding ways for clients to operate in a socially distant environment. The shops on this list have taken those hard-earned lessons and are building a stronger future.

They have flourished under hybrid working conditions, evolved to offer broad business solutions beyond advertising and proven to clients the market-moving value of the big idea.

And this is just part of the package: On April 25 we reveal the winners of our Creativity Awards at the Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards Gala celebration. We hope to see you there!

Agency A-List

No. 10: Fig

No. 9: Anomaly

No. 8: Droga5

No. 7: FCB Global

No. 6: Alma

No. 5: VaynerMedia

No. 4: Goodby Silverstein & Partners

No. 3: Translation

No. 2: R/GA

Agency of the Year

No. 1: Mischief

Agency Standouts

Agency Network of the Year

TBWA

Comeback Agency of the Year

Grey

International Agency of the Year

David Madrid

Multicultural Agency of the Year

IW Group

Media Agency of the Year

Spark Foundry

Creative Agency of the Year

We Believers

Data/Analytics Agency of the Year

Digitas

In-House Agency of the Year

LinkedIn

Design and Branding Agency of the Year

Jones Knowles Ritchie

Social Media/Influencer Agency of the Year

Day One Agency

Newcomer Agency of the Year

L&C

Customer Experience Agency of the Year

YML (Y Media Labs)

Purpose-Led Agency of the Year

Assembly

Holding Company of the Year

Publicis Groupe

Agency Executive of the Year

Amani Duncan, BBH USA

Production Company A-List

No. 10: Object & Animal

No. 9: MJZ

No. 8: O Positive

No. 7: Hungry Man

No. 6: Arts & Sciences

No. 5: Somesuch

No. 4: Superprime

No. 3: Stink Films

No. 2: Smuggler

Production Company of the Year

No. 1: M ss ng P eces

Production Company Standouts

Production Company to Watch

Sanctuary