The marketing world is moving from resilience to resonance, and the shops on our 2022 Ad Age Agency A-List are evidence of that shift.
Earlier in the pandemic, the industry was focused on preserving jobs, struggling to run their businesses remotely, and finding ways for clients to operate in a socially distant environment. The shops on this list have taken those hard-earned lessons and are building a stronger future.
They have flourished under hybrid working conditions, evolved to offer broad business solutions beyond advertising and proven to clients the market-moving value of the big idea.
And this is just part of the package: On April 25 we reveal the winners of our Creativity Awards at the Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards Gala celebration. We hope to see you there!
Agency A-List
Agency of the Year
Production Company A-List
Production Company of the Year
Production Company Standouts