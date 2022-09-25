Special Report: Agency A-List & Creativity Awards

The top production talents turning advertising’s big ideas into reality

See all the Production winners of Ad Age's 2022 Creativity Awards
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on September 25, 2022.
Introducing the winners of the 2022 Ad Age Creativity Awards

This week, we unveiled the winners of Ad Age’s 2022 Creativity Awards. Among them were the honorees of our Production category. Here, we shine a light on the industry’s talented and visionary directors, agency producers, postproduction mavens and musical magicians who take agencies and brands’ big ideas beyond the page and onto the screen and the real world. 

Led by chair Ali Brown, president of Prettybird, our jury of respected vets from top agencies and production companies, selected talented individuals and companies who not only were skilled at their craft but also brought unique vision to the work and a relentless dedcation to realizing ambitious ideas despite whatever obstacles came their way.

Among the winners you’ll find the year’s top agency producer, head of production, director, director to watch, VFX shop, editing company and music company.

 

Ann-Christine Diaz

Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age. She has been covering the creative world of advertising and marketing for more than a decade. Outside of the job, she can be found getting in touch with her own creativity.

