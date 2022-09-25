This week, we unveiled the winners of Ad Age’s 2022 Creativity Awards. Among them were the honorees of our Production category. Here, we shine a light on the industry’s talented and visionary directors, agency producers, postproduction mavens and musical magicians who take agencies and brands’ big ideas beyond the page and onto the screen and the real world.
Special Report: Agency A-List & Creativity Awards
The top production talents turning advertising’s big ideas into reality
See all the Production winners of Ad Age's 2022 Creativity Awards
Led by chair Ali Brown, president of Prettybird, our jury of respected vets from top agencies and production companies, selected talented individuals and companies who not only were skilled at their craft but also brought unique vision to the work and a relentless dedcation to realizing ambitious ideas despite whatever obstacles came their way.
Among the winners you’ll find the year’s top agency producer, head of production, director, director to watch, VFX shop, editing company and music company.