Ad Age TV & Streaming Summit—last chance for tickets

By Elizabeth Moore. Published on May 15, 2024.
(From l to r) Rita Ferro, Alia Daniels, Narendra Reddy, Kristina Shepard, Felipe Mendez, Jon Steinlauf, Peter Naylor, Alice Bell-Black, Kim Kelleher, Donna Speciale, Mark Marshall, Tracy-Ann Lim, Sam Fink, Toby Byrne, John Halley.

Credit: Ad Age

Don’t miss the Ad Age TV & Streaming Summit on Tuesday, May 21 and Wednesday, May 22. The two-day in-person conference in New York explores what marketers need to know as the TV and streaming landscape evolves.

On-stage conversations will explore:

• How TV networks and streaming platforms are evolving their offerings and helping brands reach the right audiences effectively

• New opportunities in marketing with diverse-owned media companies

• What Gen Z wants from brands when it comes to entertainment

• The latest developments in measurement

• What’s changing in sports as women’s leagues see a surge in popularity and games shift to streaming

• How brands such as JPMorgan Chase are rethinking their strategies and positioning their teams for agility

• What marketers should know about TV news in an election year

 

The network executives, media leaders and brand marketers taking the stage include:

Lisa Valentino, executive VP of category sales and client solutions, Disney Advertising
Heather Strofs, senior VP of ad sales, Tubi
Marybeth Strobel, executive VP of advertising sales, Warner Bros. Discovery
Cayley Stonehouse, social media manager, Glow
Jon Steinlauf, chief U.S. advertising sales officer, Warner Bros. Discovery
David Spencer, manager of emerging media and partnerships, General Motors
Donna Speciale, president of U.S. advertising sales and marketing, TelevisaUnivision
Kristina Shepard, VP of global ad sales and partnerships, Roku
Shelby Savile, chief investment officer, PMX US
Kelly Jo Sands, senior VP of digital and marketing, DirecTV
Narendra Reddy, chief operating officer, The Africa Channel
Denise Ocasio, executive director of investment, Mindshare
Peter Naylor, VP of advertising sales, Netflix
Adam Monaco, executive VP of sales, Disney Advertising
Jim Minnich, senior VP of revenue and yield management, linear entertainment and sports, Disney Advertising
Mark Miller, executive VP of agency partnerships, NBCUniversal
Felipe Mendez, coordinator, United Talent Agency
Mark Marshall, chairman of global advertising and partnerships, NBCUniversal
Tracy-Ann Lim, chief media officer, JPMorgan Chase
Amy Liefer, chief advertising sales officer, DirecTV Advertising
Alison Levin, president of advertising and partnerships, NBCUniversal
Nick Kelly, VP of sponsorships and partnerships, Verizon
Kim Kelleher, chief commercial officer, AMC Networks
Dave Helmreich, chief commercial officer, Innovid
Katie Haniffy, head of media strategy and investment, PepsiCo
John Halley, president, Paramount Advertising
Alli Guglielmino, senior VP of growth, Gamefam
Trey Gargano, executive VP of ad sales, Fox News Media
Molly Fuard, VP of ad product marketing, SiriusXM Media
Molly Finnerty, chief investment officer, Zenith
Sam Fink, director of content partnerships, NFL
Rita Ferro, president of global advertising, Disney
Alia Daniels, co-founder and chief operations officer, Revry
Moe Chughtai, global head of advanced TV, MiQ
Geoff Calabrese, chief investment officer North America, Omnicom Media Group
Toby Byrne, executive VP of national ad sales, A+E Networks
Rebecca Blumberg, senior VP of Nickelodeon Kids & Family, Paramount Advertising
Alice Bell-Black, senior analyst of media intelligence and marketplace strategy, Magna
Michele Bavitz, head of global accounts, Theorem
John Baez, senior VP of brand solutions and strategy, Fuse Media

See the full agenda and purchase tickets at AdAge.com/TVStreamingSummit

