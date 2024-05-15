Ad Age TV & Streaming Summit—last chance for tickets

On-stage conversations will explore:

• How TV networks and streaming platforms are evolving their offerings and helping brands reach the right audiences effectively

• New opportunities in marketing with diverse-owned media companies

• What Gen Z wants from brands when it comes to entertainment

• The latest developments in measurement

• What’s changing in sports as women’s leagues see a surge in popularity and games shift to streaming

• How brands such as JPMorgan Chase are rethinking their strategies and positioning their teams for agility

• What marketers should know about TV news in an election year