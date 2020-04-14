Ad Age 20-Minute Take: Are you game?
Ad Age 20-Minute Takes is a virtual event series tackling how marketers and buyers can, or should, adjust their strategies in the current climate. Leading executives from Verizon Media are on hand to share their expertise and insights in this cut-to-the-chase series designed to inform, then get you on with your day.
This week: Are you game? With more families restricting their outside activities, it’s not just TV and OTT networks, ecommerce companies and news sites seeing larger audiences. Online games like Fortnite and Call of Duty and popular gaming platforms like XBox have seen a spike in users. But is your brand prepared to reach gamers?
Watch Ad Age's Studio 30 Editor John Dioso and Verizon Media's VP and Head of Ad Partnerships, Mike Brunick, as they discuss how advertisers can reach the gaming community now.