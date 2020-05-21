How creative technology is transforming the industry
A new documentary film by WP Engine, make|SHIFT, examines the advertising industry from the heyday of TV advertising, to the dawn of the internet, to the rise of the digital experience. It explores how marketers and agencies have shifted and re-shifted their skill sets, creativity and businesses as new creative technologies emerged, declined and were replaced by the next wave of technology in a constant cycle of change. Will this current challenge be any different? And will creative technology save the industry again?
Ad Age President and Publisher Josh Golden chats with Mary Ellen Dugan, Chief Marketing Officer, WP Engine; Fura Johannesdottir, Chief Design Officer, Huge; and Glenn Cole, Founder & Creative Chair, 72andSunny, about the film and how creative technology continues to reinvent the rules of advertising.
A custom conversation made possible by WP Engine.