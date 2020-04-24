How experiential marketing can adapt: Ad Age Virtual Pages
Watch the broadcast replay above—and join the conversation on Facebook, Periscope, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.
Ad Age Inside Pages is going virtual, bringing you live conversations with industry players from our homes to yours. Hosted by Ad Age editors and reporters, Ad Age Virtual Pages gives you a behind-the-scenes look at the news and topics capturing the industry's attention.
This week: The impact on experiential marketing. Led by Creativity Editor Ann-Christine Diaz, a panel of agency leaders discuss how COVID-19 has disrupted the experiential business while giving rise to virtual events, dance parties and happy hours. Hear Cashmere Agency’s Nick Adler, Canvas Worldwide’s Terra Fernandez and Ogilvy Los Angeles’ James Hidden chat about how events and sensory-driven experiences are changing and what they will look like once people start venturing outside again.