How Ibotta helped General Mills drive cross-promotion and incrementality during back to school

Sure, many of us have barely begun booking our summer vacations, but back-to-school season is imminently approaching. As marketers and consumers alike look to maximize their spend, back to school represents a key moment on the calendar when customer loyalty and dollars are up for grabs. For brands looking to seize on this all-important marketing opportunity, the time to prepare is now.

Ibotta's Anna Rabaut Schroeder and General Mills' KC Glaser join Ad Age's John Dioso for an in-depth conversation about Ibotta Performance Network’s back-to-school campaign for General Mills and how the CPG giant is leveraging the Ibotta Performance Network to capitalize on key seasonal trends and capture new customers. The discussion will also focus on how data-driven tech innovations have helped GMI boost sales across the portfolio and increase incrementality for brands like Totino’s.