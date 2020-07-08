Keeping marketing human: Getting closer to consumers in the time of social distancing
Watch the live broadcast here on Tuesday, July 14 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern—and join the conversation on Facebook, Periscope, LinkedIn and Twitter.
Whatever your marketing strategy was at the beginning of the year, chances are it looks a lot different now. But while messaging or media plans may be in a constant state of shift, one constant remains: driving business results. As marketers lean on new technologies and tactics to reach consumers, social distancing continues to create both challenges and opportunities within the anonymity of the Internet.
In this intimate conversation, Ad Age President and Publisher Josh Golden chats with INNOCEAN Canada’s Seif Khemaissia, Philips’ Lisa Morris and White Ops’ Mark Schlosser about the challenges of reaching your consumers in an ever-expanding digital ecosystem. We’ll explore the importance of transparency in your full range of marketing tactics, and the increasing threats sophisticated bots can have on your data and marketing success metrics.
A custom video made possible by White Ops.