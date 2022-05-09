Ad Age Events

Watch: What does marketing in a multicultural America look like?

The livestream examined the challenges and opportunities brands and agencies face in a connecting with diverse consumers
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on May 09, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
How multiculturalism has changed marketing in America
Credit: iStock

Watch the broadcast replays below—and join the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

During the social reckoning and racial unrest of 2020, multicultural marketing became inextricably linked to the pledges made by brands to change how they do business. But reaching and including diverse audiences cannot be conflated with diversity, equity and inclusion commitments—authentic storytelling and marketing requires its own separate strategy.

The need for dedicated efforts around multicultural marketing is just as essential for Fortune 500 brands as it is for startups at the onset of building their customer base. And an inclusive approach becomes even more critical as the ad world navigates a wave of innovation that entails experimenting with virtual worlds, doubling down on influencer marketing and building first-party data strategies, all of which come with their own challenges around equity.

The virtual Ad Age Next: Multicultural Marketing was live on Monday, May 9. The livestream brought together industry leaders for panel discussions and fireside chats focusing on the challenges and opportunities brands and agencies face in reaching and connecting with diverse consumers both in the physical world and in the emerging world of Web3.

Welcome remarks
Jeanine Poggi, editor, Ad Age

A new social reality
God-is Rivera, global director of culture and community, Twitter
Interviewer: Jeanine Poggi, editor, Ad Age

Does multicultural need a rebrand?
Zekeera Belton, VP of client services, Collage Group
Rob Master, VP of media and marketing for North America, Unilever
Michelle Ngome, fractional diversity consultant, Line 25 Consulting
Michael Roca, managing director of DE&I investment, Omnicom Media Group
Moderator: Jeanine Poggi, editor, Ad Age

Why diversity and inclusion are vital to healthcare marketing
Sponsor session
Susan Dorfman, president and CEO, CMI Media Group
Jim Woodland, CEO, Compas
Interviewer: John Dioso, Studio 30 editor, Ad Age

How small businesses can reach diverse audiences
John Carruthers, communications manager, Revolution Brewing
J. Jackson-Beckham, equity and inclusion partner, Brewers Association
Moderator: Jade Yan, reporter, Ad Age

Equity in the metaverse
Ana Constantino, co-founder and managing partner, Nowhere
Jon Thompson, senior director of digital and Web3, Ten35
Telly Wong, chief content officer and senior VP, IW Group
Moderator: Garett Sloane, senior reporter, Ad Age

State of diverse-owned media channels
Joy Profet, executive VP and head of growth and operations, Magna
Isabel Rafferty Zavala, CEO and founder, Canela Media
Ryan Robertson, senior VP of marketing, Group Black
Moderator: Jeanine Poggi, editor, Ad Age

Inequities in data and measurement
Karina Dobarro, executive VP and managing director of multicultural business solutions, Horizon Media
Louis Carr, president of media sales, BET Networks
Roberto Ruiz, executive VP of strategy and insights U.S., TelevisaUnivision Inc.
Moderator: Jack Neff, editor-at-large, Ad Age

How can big marketers scale multicultural efforts?
Derek Lewis, president of multicultural business and equity development, PepsiCo Beverages and Frito Lay North America
Interviewer: E.J. Schultz, news editor, Ad Age

More Ad Age video
Watch: Marketing leaders discuss how brands are evolving multicultural efforts
Ad Age Staff
Advertising to the U.S. Latinx community: What’s working and what still needs work
Brian Bonilla
Watch: Ad Age Town Hall on investing in minority-owned businesses
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: Ad Age Town Hall on LGBTQ+ representation
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: Ad Age Town Hall on giving a voice to the Asian community
Ann-Christine Diaz

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi oversees Ad Age’s technology and media coverage, as well as the publication’s strategy for new editorial products. She also hosts Ad Age’s Remotely video series and leads Super Bowl coverage. Jeanine joined Ad Age in 2012 as a TV reporter, following stints covering the retail and media worlds for WWD, Forbes and TheStreet.  

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

How multiculturalism has changed marketing in America

How multiculturalism has changed marketing in America
Ad Age Next: Retail is today—Last chance for tickets

Ad Age Next: Retail is today—Last chance for tickets
Watch live May 24 and 25: What will drive this year's upfront negotiations?

Watch live May 24 and 25: What will drive this year's upfront negotiations?
5 metaverse trends for brands to watch

5 metaverse trends for brands to watch
Watch: Unlocking the metaverse

Watch: Unlocking the metaverse
Ad Age Next: Health and Wellness 2022 On-Demand videos

Ad Age Next: Health and Wellness 2022 On-Demand videos
Ad Age Next: Health & Wellness is today—Last chance for tickets

Ad Age Next: Health & Wellness is today—Last chance for tickets
Watch: Inside the 2022 Super Bowl ads

Watch: Inside the 2022 Super Bowl ads