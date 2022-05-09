Watch: What does marketing in a multicultural America look like?

Watch the broadcast replays below—and join the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

During the social reckoning and racial unrest of 2020, multicultural marketing became inextricably linked to the pledges made by brands to change how they do business. But reaching and including diverse audiences cannot be conflated with diversity, equity and inclusion commitments—authentic storytelling and marketing requires its own separate strategy.

The need for dedicated efforts around multicultural marketing is just as essential for Fortune 500 brands as it is for startups at the onset of building their customer base. And an inclusive approach becomes even more critical as the ad world navigates a wave of innovation that entails experimenting with virtual worlds, doubling down on influencer marketing and building first-party data strategies, all of which come with their own challenges around equity.

The virtual Ad Age Next: Multicultural Marketing was live on Monday, May 9. The livestream brought together industry leaders for panel discussions and fireside chats focusing on the challenges and opportunities brands and agencies face in reaching and connecting with diverse consumers both in the physical world and in the emerging world of Web3.