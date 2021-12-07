Ad Age Events

Watch live on Feb. 8: Inside the 2022 Super Bowl ads

Hear what was on the minds of brands, agency leaders and creatives for the Big Game
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on December 07, 2021.
Watch: Why it’s time to replace your cookie-based DMP with Unified Identity
Credit: Photo by Unsplash

Super Bowl LV last February was anything but normal. Big Game regulars like Budweiser, Coca-Cola and Hyundai sat on the sidelines while more than a dozen brands made their debuts, running commercials for the first time. Many marketers turned to nostalgia to distract from COVID and some used the momentum of 2020’s social justice movement to expand their diversity and inclusion efforts.

So what will Super Bowl LVI's ads look like? Join Ad Age on Feb. 8 for Ad Age In-Depth: Super Bowl to hear what was on the minds of brands, agency leaders and creatives for the 2022 game.

Watch live 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. EST from your laptop, phone or other connected device.

 

Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi oversees Ad Age’s technology and media coverage, as well as the publication’s strategy for new editorial products. She also hosts Ad Age’s Remotely video series and leads Super Bowl coverage. Jeanine joined Ad Age in 2012 as a TV reporter, following stints covering the retail and media worlds for WWD, Forbes and TheStreet.  

