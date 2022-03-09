Ad Age Events

Watch live at 12 p.m. EST: Unlocking the metaverse

Find out how brands can play in virtual worlds and better understand everything from NFTs to gaming platforms
By Garett Sloane. Published on March 09, 2022.
Ad Age Next: Health and Wellness 2022 On-Demand videos

From virtual goods to augmented reality shopping experiences, the metaverse represents opportunities for brands to engage with consumers in new ways. Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney said the metaverse will become a multitrillion dollar market and Facebook rebranded its entire company to focus on web 3.0 ventures. But navigating the nascent metaverse at this point is still the wild west.

Join Ad Age on March 10, as we bring together the metaverse leaders who are reshaping marketing to discuss how to build virtual brands and better understand everything from NFTs to gaming platforms.

More Ad Age metaverse coverage
How Marriott is looking at the metaverse as a marketing tool
Adrianne Pasquarelli
12 marketing execs leading the metaverse charge
Parker Herren
Why virtual stores are an entry for brands into the metaverse
Erika Wheless
Getting the metaverse right—can the lessons of social marketing guide brands?
Jason Mitchell
Metaverse, audio and gaming advertising—what to expect in 2022
Jack Smith

AD AGE IN-DEPTH: UNLOCKING THE METAVERSE AGENDA

Welcome remarks

Meta-side chat
Nicola Mendelsohn, VP of global business group, Meta
Interviewer: Garett Sloane, senior reporter, Ad Age

Commerce in the metaverse
Rohaina Hassan, production lead, Bitski
Tressie Lieberman, VP of digital marketing and off-premise, Chipotle Mexican Grill
Danisha Lomax, senior VP, national paid social lead and head of media west, Digitas
David Roter, VP of global agency partnerships, Snap
Moderator: Erika Wheless, reporter, Ad Age

NFTs aren’t just for big brands—and big budgets
Sponsor session
Salah Zalatimo, CEO, Voice
Interviewer: John Dioso, Studio 30 editor, Ad Age

How NFTs make communities
Margarita Arriagada, founder, Valdé Beauty
Esther Crawford, product lead for creators, Twitter
Spencer Gordon, VP of digital and DraftLine, Anheuser-Busch
Caty Tedman, head of partnerships, Dapper Labs
Moderator: Brian Bonilla, reporter, Ad Age

Safety versed
Avery Akkineni, president, VaynerNFT
Laura Mignott, global chief experiential officer, VMLY&R Commerce
Mathieu Nouzareth, CEO, The Sandbox U.S.
Albert Thompson, managing director of digital innovation, Walton Isaacson
Moderator: Garett Sloane, senior reporter, Ad Age

Garett Sloane

Garett Sloane is Ad Age’s technology, digital and media reporter. He has worked in newspapers from Albany to New York City, and small towns in between. He has also worked at every advertising industry trade publication that matters, and he once visited Guatemala and once rode the Budapest Metro.

 

