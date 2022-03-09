Watch live at 12 p.m. EST: Unlocking the metaverse

To RSVP, click here.

From virtual goods to augmented reality shopping experiences, the metaverse represents opportunities for brands to engage with consumers in new ways. Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney said the metaverse will become a multitrillion dollar market and Facebook rebranded its entire company to focus on web 3.0 ventures. But navigating the nascent metaverse at this point is still the wild west.

Join Ad Age on March 10, as we bring together the metaverse leaders who are reshaping marketing to discuss how to build virtual brands and better understand everything from NFTs to gaming platforms.

