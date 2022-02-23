Watch live on Feb. 25: How Lowe's retooled digital operations to create frictionless customer experiences

To RSVP, click here.

One of the hard-fought lessons of the past two-plus years of disruption to the retail industry is if you aren't a significant e-commerce player, you aren't a player at all. Compared with small to medium-sized businesses, it's exponentially harder for enterprise brands to wave the omnichannel magic wand to refocus resources on digital. With this in mind, home improvement giant Lowe's sought to transform how its customers shop online by delivering powerful technology-driven experiences.

Neelima Sharma, senior VP of technology, e-commerce, marketing and merchandising at Lowe's; Loni Stark, VP of strategy and product at Adobe; and Tony Guerrero, retail digital leader of digital and emerging technology at Ernst & Young LLP, join John Dioso, editor of Ad Age Studio 30, to discuss how hyperaware insights into customers' needs informed the home-improvement brand’s journey from brick-and-mortar megastore to omnichannel force—and share lessons on whether the buy or build model is best for brands looking to do the same, large or small.

