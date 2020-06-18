Ad Age Events

Watch: Ad Age Young Creatives Cover Competition celebration

A virtual event to spotlight the finalists and the winner of this year’s contest
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on June 18, 2020.
How what's good for society is good for business

Watch the replay above—and follow the conversation on Facebook, Periscope, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

The Future of Creativity is a week of virtual events to explore the creative work, people and strategies shaping advertising and marketing. In a series of daily talks, we discuss how the industry is navigating the current crises—from the pandemic to systemic racism—taking a close look at key campaigns, diversity efforts, talent, craft and everyone's role in the business going forward.

To round out our week—four days of uncomfortable conversations, introspection, talks about what our past represents, and hope for what the future holds—Ad Age editors honor the winner of our young creatives cover competition and also reveal the audience favorite.

This year the annual contest tasked students and full-time and freelance creatives to design an Ad Age cover that addresses the industry’s struggle and innovation throughout a critical and unprecedented time. Open to anyone under 30, from anywhere in the world, the competition asked entrants to capture how creativity can shine and empower in what feels like one of our darkest moments.

Ann-Christine Diaz

Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age. She has been covering the creative world of advertising and marketing for more than a decade. Outside of the job, she can be found getting in touch with her own creativity.

