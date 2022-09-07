Watch live on Sept. 20 at 2:00 p.m. EDT: Why audio is the best bet for brands in an uncertain economy

To RSVP, click here.

Both consumers and marketers are feeling economic headwinds this year. As ad budgets and media mix are being reevaluated, it’s never been a better time for audio. In times of uncertainty, trust, accessibility and flexibility continue to fuel booming consumer engagement, especially in audio—America’s No. 1 reach medium. The rise of cross-platform listening and increasing prevalence of first-party data and accurate measurement present advertisers with major opportunities when incorporating audio in their campaigns.

Audacy Chief Revenue Officer Brian Benedik sits down with Ad Age Studio 30 Editor John Dioso to discuss why audio may be the best business solution for brands and how Audacy is leveraging its capabilities to serve its consumers and partners.

