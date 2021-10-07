Watch: Reinventing the customer experience in the digital-first era

Watch the replay here and follow the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

Businesses and brands large and small learned one thing last year (and during the entire work-from-home era): If you didn't already have a robust digital presence, you needed to build one—fast. Even as the economy reopens in fits and starts, renewing the desire for in-person interactions, customers continue to expect and in some cases demand the convenience afforded by digital commerce. The key to success in this new age is integrating the physical and digital aspects of the customer experience into a seamless journey throughout the marketing funnel.

Laura Wilbanks, chief marketing officer at Thomson Reuters; Chris Gianutsos, managing director of digital at EY; andJohn Dioso, editor of Ad Age Studio 30, discuss the lessons and insights gleaned from the past year-plus and how the global firms partnered to build Thomson Reuters' just-launched customer-centric digital initiative.