Webcast: Understanding the new consumer: What to expect in 2021
After the disruption of the past year, profound changes to consumer behavior may be the new normal for the foreseeable future. In this Ad Age Custom Webcast, “Understanding the New Consumer: What to Expect in 2021,” experts from consumer intelligence platform Toluna and brand-builder Coefficient Capital will join us to detail how marketers and advertisers can adjust to this new world of changed consumer tastes, habits and attention.
Your compeititors are evolving to meet the demands of the evolving marketing landscape. Are you? Understanding the changing marketing landscape and your key competitors is key to success in 2021.
Ron Ruffinott, VP and head of research solutions at Toluna; Arpon Ray, principal and chief operating officer at Coefficient Capital; and Natalie Borowski, senior associate at Coefficient Capital will explore the following keys to the way consumers see your brand, and their motivations in buying:
• How to measure performance against KPIs
• Ways to provide actionable insights
• How to weight data, create subpopulations and conduct significant, actionable testing.
• What consumers expect of brands, and how to position yours for success
• The impact consumer changes will have on your business this year
• Your areas of opportunity in 2021
RSVP and log into “Understanding the New Consumer: What to Expect in 2021,” Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. EDT, here. This Ad Age Custom Webcast is viewable live and on demand.