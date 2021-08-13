Will brands make good on commitments to Black-owned media?

As health has become a greater priority for so many during the pandemic, it completely changed the relationship Black Girls Eat’s audience has with food. “My clients went from very casual, kind of trendy, thinking ‘It might be nice to eat healthier’ to ‘I can fight this thing. I can be stronger. I can help my family be stronger,’” said Dunn. “I was thrilled for the opportunity to pivot in that way.”

And even though Black Girls Eat is targeting a specific audience, its mission has universal appeal. Or, as Dunn said, “My heart is local, but the love is global.”

Connecting brands with the right content, while serving both audiences and minority-owned businesses

When SHE Media was founded 15 years ago, it was fueled by a desire to create inclusive media and a more responsible content distribution landscape. Today, the company partners with independent publishers—including Dunn and Black Girls Eat—who often represent underserved communities and face significant underfunding from advertisers. To garner attention from brands looking to reach specific audiences, SHE focuses on partnering with outlets that produce high-quality, high-performing content with far-reaching influence over their digital communities.

“Our technology is deployed across over 2,000 websites,” Skey said. And SHE’s platform has benefited from over a decade of learning and refinement with those partners.

According to Skey, many brands are still reticent to dive into the world of independent media companies. The biggest barrier to entry, Skey said, is that advertisers are blindly investing around 75% of their ad dollars in social platforms that have no responsibility to produce quality content, represent the advertiser’s values or compensate creators. That’s where SHE Media comes in.

SHE Media's platform reaches an audience of 80 million people, according to ComScore. For the advertisers, their content can have a much more direct, meaningful impact on a segmented audience, including the Black Girls Eat community.

“We are able to deliver greater economic value to independent publishers without compromising efficiency for the advertiser,” Skey said.

When advertisers invest in platforms like Black Girls Eat, Skey said, their money reaches a dedicated audience while funding the impactful work of these Creators, all while delivering ads within best-in-class editorial environments.

Dunn acknowledged that, despite the recent gains and investments by major brands in Black-owned media, many challenges remain. "I am definitely representing the hundreds of influencers who I know and love and are looking for the same opportunities,” she said, adding one caveat regarding the perception of the community as niche: "There is nothing micro about me.”

Those opportunities go both ways for advertisers, agencies and publishers alike, SHE Media and partners like Black Girls Eat propose. Not only can such collaborations lead to greater equity in the media industry, but—if business history has taught us anything—those with the prescience and entrepreneurial spirit to recognize the moment have the most to gain.

As Tanisha Colon-Bibb, founder of Rebelle Agency, said during the BlogHer panel on accountable advertising, “Every time the industry changes and there is a chance for brands to innovate—and they are the winners.”

Learn more about SHE Media Meaningful Marketplaces, and reach out to SHE Media directly at [email protected]