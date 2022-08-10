How online real estate brand Opendoor is building awareness

Earlier this summer, Opendoor debuted a new brand platform “Be Open” with Venables Bell & Partners. The push, which includes TV spots, shows customers how they never know what their residential real estate needs might be.

“It allows us to talk philosophically about be open to opportunities that are hitting life, but it also allows us to talk tactically about be open to a new way of real estate,” Corns said.

On the podcast, he discusses what marketing channels, like TV and direct mail, have been most effective for Opendoor at building brand awareness.

Corns also talks about the challenges of reassuring consumers following a complaint from the Federal Trade Commission, which last week ordered the company to pay $62 million. In its complaint, the FTC said that Opendoor had been “cheating potential home sellers by tricking them into thinking that they could make more money selling their home to Opendoor than on the open market using the traditional sales process.”

In a statement on its website, Opendoor noted the complaint dates back to a period between 2017 and 2019 and that it has “modified” such marketing messages since then.

“We are pleased to put this matter behind us and look forward to continuing to provide consumers with a modern real estate experience,” the statement read.