How online real estate brand Opendoor is building awareness

After soaring growth, the residential real estate market appears to be coming back down to earth as mortgage rates rise and economic concerns threaten consumer savings. To stay top-of-mind and educate customers about its services, online real estate company Opendoor is investing in marketing, including a new campaign with a new agency, as it tries to be an “all-weather” product.
“Even in this tough economic climate, the thing we sell is really, if you boil it down, certainty and there’s more value to having certainty in a market’s uncertainty,” said David Corns, who joined Opendoor as VP of marketing earlier this year, speaking on a recent episode of the Marketer’s Brief podcast. He added that Opendoor is “set up for a hot or cool market.”