Watch live at 11:30 a.m. EDT: BBDO New York CEO on ageism in advertising

Kirsten Flanik discusses how Madison Avenue needs to value senior creatives and why brands should prioritize the 55-plus consumer
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on April 27, 2022.
Watch the livestream here at 11:30 a.m. EDT—and follow the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

Note: Press play above and click here to refresh if the video isn't playing during the broadcast.

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.

In today's live edition of Ad Age Remotely, BBDO President & CEO of New York Kirsten Flanik joins Ad Age's Jeanine Poggi to discuss ageism in advertising.

Despite older Americans accumulating a record amount of wealth and poised to spend more in the coming months, brands still tend to focus their marketing efforts on wooing consumers under the age of 50. 

Ageism is pervasive in marketing, to be sure, with a 2021 AARP survey showing that 62% of consumers 50 or older wish ads had a more realistic image of people their age, and 47% agreeing that ads of people their age reinforce outdated stereotypes. 

By 2030, the 50-plus market is expected to spend on average $108 billion annually on tech products, according to AARP, and are preparing to splurge on travel this year. Pre-pandemic, Americans age 50-plus planned to spend $7,314 annually, on average, for travel, while this year older adults will plan to spend $8,369, according to the AARP. 

Yet, the ad world is still focusing its attention on younger demographics, both in its external marketing and who they are valuing internally. 

Flanik joins Remotely to discuss how the ad world needs to re-think aging and how it values senior creatives amid new realities of hybrid work and with a move into the metaverse. 

Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi oversees Ad Age’s technology and media coverage, as well as the publication’s strategy for new editorial products. She also hosts Ad Age’s Remotely video series and leads Super Bowl coverage. Jeanine joined Ad Age in 2012 as a TV reporter, following stints covering the retail and media worlds for WWD, Forbes and TheStreet.  

