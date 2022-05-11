Ad Age Video

Watch: Edward Norton talks media measurement

The actor and co-founder of EDO discusses the state of media measurement and how an award-winning actor came to be a player in the business
By Jack Neff. Published on May 11, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch: YouTube VP of Ads Debbie Weinstein discusses Brandcast and connected TV

Edward Norton

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Watch the broadcast replay below—and follow the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.

In this edition of Ad Age Remotely, Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actor Edward Norton—who also happens to be co-founder of measurement firm EDO—joins Ad Age’s Jack Neff to discuss the future of media measurement.

It might seem like an unlikely side hustle for Norton, best known as an actor and producer, and his roles in movies such as “Fight Club,” “Primal Fear,” “Birdman,” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel.” But he’s also a serial tech entrepreneur.

 

Norton was a co-founder of CrowdRise, a crowdfunding portal developed to raise money for charity that ultimately was acquired by GoFundMe in 2017. In 2015 he co-founded EDO, which began as an acronym for Entertainment Data Oracle and a focus on how search behavior could predict audience response to movies. It evolved into a company with a very different take on TV measurement.

Rather than focus on quantifying audiences, a process that has defied great minds and easy solutions, EDO instead focuses on measuring what TV ads cause people to do, specifically what impact they have on online search.

EDO recently got an $80 million strategic growth investment from Shamrock Capital to further build the business, in part by expanding its network of data partners. EDO clients include NBCUniversal, Univision, Fox Corp., Paramount, IBM, Subway, Royal Caribbean, New Balance, Nissan, Toyota, Hyundai and Amazon Studios.

Norton joins Remotely to discuss how he got involved in the measurement and analytics business and where he sees the industry going.

 

More Ad Age video
Watch: How the future of TV measurement is taking shape
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: How women can be better supported by the ad world
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: Inside Wunderman Thompson's metaverse space
Brian Bonilla
Watch: Super Bowl 2022 commercials hits and misses
Jeanine Poggi
Peloton's head of marketing details the brand's 'Sex and the City' response
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Watch: How brands invested in Black-owned media in 2021
Jeanine Poggi

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jack Neff

Jack Neff, editor at large, covers household and personal-care marketers, Walmart and market research. He's based near Cincinnati and has previously written for the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Bloomberg, and trade publications covering the food, woodworking and graphic design industries and worked in corporate communications for the E.W. Scripps Co.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch: YouTube VP of Ads Debbie Weinstein discusses Brandcast and connected TV

Watch: YouTube VP of Ads Debbie Weinstein discusses Brandcast and connected TV
Why BBDO New York's Kirsten Flanik says '50 is the new 50'

Why BBDO New York's Kirsten Flanik says '50 is the new 50'
Watch: How AAPI talents can thrive in advertising and marketing

Watch: How AAPI talents can thrive in advertising and marketing
Watch: BBDO New York President and CEO on ageism in advertising

Watch: BBDO New York President and CEO on ageism in advertising

Watch: How the future of TV measurement is taking shape

Watch: How the future of TV measurement is taking shape

Watch: FaZe Clan CEO on the growth of gaming

Watch: FaZe Clan CEO on the growth of gaming
Watch: How women can be better supported by the ad world

Watch: How women can be better supported by the ad world
Watch: Inside Wunderman Thompson's metaverse space

Watch: Inside Wunderman Thompson's metaverse space