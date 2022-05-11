Norton was a co-founder of CrowdRise, a crowdfunding portal developed to raise money for charity that ultimately was acquired by GoFundMe in 2017. In 2015 he co-founded EDO, which began as an acronym for Entertainment Data Oracle and a focus on how search behavior could predict audience response to movies. It evolved into a company with a very different take on TV measurement.

Rather than focus on quantifying audiences, a process that has defied great minds and easy solutions, EDO instead focuses on measuring what TV ads cause people to do, specifically what impact they have on online search.

EDO recently got an $80 million strategic growth investment from Shamrock Capital to further build the business, in part by expanding its network of data partners. EDO clients include NBCUniversal, Univision, Fox Corp., Paramount, IBM, Subway, Royal Caribbean, New Balance, Nissan, Toyota, Hyundai and Amazon Studios.

Norton joins Remotely to discuss how he got involved in the measurement and analytics business and where he sees the industry going.