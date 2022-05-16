Watch the broadcast replay below—and follow the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.

In today's live edition of Remotely, Winnie Park, CEO of Forever21, sits down with Ad Age Senior Reporter Adrianne Pasquarelli to discuss the brand’s rebrand and marketing efforts.

Park, who was formerly the head of Paper Source, joined Forever 21 earlier this year. She’s tasked with reinvigorating the retailer, which filed for bankruptcy in 2019.