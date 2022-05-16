Ad Age Video

Watch: Forever21's new CEO on its rebrand and using creators

After joining the fast-fashion retailer earlier this year, Winnie Park already has a campaign out
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on May 16, 2022.
Watch: Edward Norton talks media measurement

Watch the broadcast replay below—and follow the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.

In today's live edition of Remotely, Winnie Park, CEO of Forever21, sits down with Ad Age Senior Reporter Adrianne Pasquarelli to discuss the brand’s rebrand and marketing efforts.

Park, who was formerly the head of Paper Source, joined Forever 21 earlier this year. She’s tasked with reinvigorating the retailer, which filed for bankruptcy in 2019.

Forever 21 last week unveiled a new marketing campaign and brand refresh with a video called “A Little LA in All of Us.” Park will talk about the rebrand, and how the chain is using marketing to connect with Gen Z. Created with Campbell Ewald’s new cultural consultancy The Salon, the video offers a look at Los Angeles, where Forever 21 was founded nearly four decades ago. It also features popular creators on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.

In addition to outlining the new campaign, Park will discuss the company’s business strategy and how she is thinking about fashion trends, as well as the role Forever 21’s stores play and what is ahead for e-commerce.  

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

