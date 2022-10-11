Ad Age Video

Watch: Bloomingdale's CMO on holiday marketing

Frank Berman of Bloomingdale's discusses how the retailer will advertise itself this holiday season
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on October 11, 2022.
Watch the broadcast replay—and follow the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.

In today's live edition of Remotely, Frank Berman, executive VP and chief marketing officer of Bloomingdale's, discusses holiday marketing with Ad Age Senior Reporter Adrianne Pasquarelli.

After turning 150 earlier this year, Bloomingdale’s is gearing up for the holiday season with big marketing plans.

Consumers are expected to spend as much as $1.47 trillion during the November to January holiday season, between 4% and 6% more than the same period in 2021, according to a forecast released last month by Deloitte. This compares with a 15.1% jump last year.

Indeed, rising economic pressure, including inflation and an increase in manufacturing prices, could hamper even small gains, putting more pressure on brand marketing for retailers.

Berman will outline Bloomingdale’s marketing strategy this year. He’ll discuss how the upscale retailer will bridge digital and in-person to deliver the best brand experience for its consumers. He’ll also talk about Bloomingdale’s recent anniversary campaign and what its focus will be moving forward.

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

