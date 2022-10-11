After turning 150 earlier this year, Bloomingdale’s is gearing up for the holiday season with big marketing plans.

Consumers are expected to spend as much as $1.47 trillion during the November to January holiday season, between 4% and 6% more than the same period in 2021, according to a forecast released last month by Deloitte. This compares with a 15.1% jump last year.

Indeed, rising economic pressure, including inflation and an increase in manufacturing prices, could hamper even small gains, putting more pressure on brand marketing for retailers.

Berman will outline Bloomingdale’s marketing strategy this year. He’ll discuss how the upscale retailer will bridge digital and in-person to deliver the best brand experience for its consumers. He’ll also talk about Bloomingdale’s recent anniversary campaign and what its focus will be moving forward.