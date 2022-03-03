Ad Age Video

Watch at 11 a.m. EST: Inside Wunderman Thompson's metaverse space

Wunderman Thompson and Odyssey discuss the creative agency’s move into the metaverse platform.
By Brian Bonilla. Published on March 03, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch: Super Bowl 2022 commercials hits and misses

Watch the stream at 11 a.m. EST—and follow the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

Note: Press play above and click here to refresh if the video isn't playing during the broadcast.

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.

In today's prerecorded edition of Remotely, Global Director Emma Chiu at Wunderman Thompson Intelligence, SVP Global Marketing Director Gareth Jones at Wunderman Thompson and Odyssey Co-Founder and CEO Reid SantaBarbara discuss the creative agency’s shift into the metaverse.

Hear more about metaverse opportunities for brands on March 10. RSVP for Ad Age In-Depth: Unlocking the metaverse at AdAge.com/InDepthMetaverse.

Wunderman Thompson opened a metaverse space within Odyssey in January after publishing a report on consumer trends and brand opportunities in the virtual world. Currently, the space has areas for retail, gaming and conferencing, showing the capabilities of the metaverse.  

The agency partnered with Odyssey to explore how these innovative technologies may impact their clients and the future of their business.

More on the metaverse
Metaverse marketing—everything brands need to know about virtual worlds
Asa Hiken
NBCUniversal bets on video game advertising in deal with ad tech startup
Asa Hiken
New JP Morgan Chase CMO Carla Hassan on DE&I, the metaverse and personalization
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Explaining the metaverse: Meta, Snap, Twitter and Web3 startups will break it all down
Garett Sloane
Meta's Super Bowl commercial depicts old brand's new life in the metaverse
Garett Sloane
What’s next for Roblox brand partnerships in the metaverse
Erika Wheless
Why virtual influencers in the metaverse will be the future CGI brand tastemakers
Asa Hiken
Credit: Wunderman Thompson

In this article:

Brian Bonilla

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more. He previously covered the private equity industry as a reporter for PEI Media.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch: Super Bowl 2022 commercials hits and misses

Watch: Super Bowl 2022 commercials hits and misses

Watch: Caesars Sportsbook unveils its Super Bowl commercial

Watch: Caesars Sportsbook unveils its Super Bowl commercial

Amazon's Prime Video's Super Bowl commercial will promote Thursday Night Football

Amazon's Prime Video's Super Bowl commercial will promote Thursday Night Football
Watch: DraftKings unveils its Super Bowl teaser

Watch: DraftKings unveils its Super Bowl teaser
Watch: The Community’s Head of Mindfulness on workplace mindfulness and meditation

Watch: The Community’s Head of Mindfulness on workplace mindfulness and meditation
Peloton's head of marketing details the brand's 'Sex and the City' response

Peloton's head of marketing details the brand's 'Sex and the City' response
Watch: Lowe’s reveals holiday spot

Watch: Lowe’s reveals holiday spot
Watch: Clubhouse CEO on brand opportunities in streaming audio

Watch: Clubhouse CEO on brand opportunities in streaming audio