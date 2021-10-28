Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET: Kohl's reveals 2021 holiday ad

This week, the National Retail Federation predicted record holiday spending in 2021, forecasting growth between 8.5% and 10.5% over last year to reach as much as $859 billion. That’s good news for retailers like Kohl’s, the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based chain. For its holiday campaign this year, Kohl’s is encouraging customers to “Give With All Your Heart” as it highlights products such as kitchen electronics and family pajamas.

Last year, Kohl’s holiday ad, in which a young girl befriends a neighbor during COVID-19 lockdowns, was one of the top-rated spots by ad measurement firm Ace Metrix. This year, Kohl’s is again working with Yard NYC.

In addition to debuting the spot, Revelle will discuss how Kohl’s is thinking about social channels such as TikTok for holiday marketing, and also weigh in on how the supply chain crisis is affecting the company from a merchandising and marketing standpoint.