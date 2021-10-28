Ad Age Video

Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET: Kohl's reveals 2021 holiday ad

CMO Greg Revelle will discuss what’s ahead for the retailer this season
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on October 28, 2021.
Watch the livestream broadcast here on Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET—and follow the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

In the latest live edition of Ad Age Remotely, Kohl's Chief Marketing Officer Greg Revelle joins Senior Reporter Adrianne Pasquarelli to unveil Kohl’s new holiday spot and discuss the chain’s marketing plans.

This week, the National Retail Federation predicted record holiday spending in 2021, forecasting growth between 8.5% and 10.5% over last year to reach as much as $859 billion. That’s good news for retailers like Kohl’s, the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based chain. For its holiday campaign this year, Kohl’s is encouraging customers to “Give With All Your Heart” as it highlights products such as kitchen electronics and family pajamas.

Last year, Kohl’s holiday ad, in which a young girl befriends a neighbor during COVID-19 lockdowns, was one of the top-rated spots by ad measurement firm Ace Metrix. This year, Kohl’s is again working with Yard NYC.

In addition to debuting the spot, Revelle will discuss how Kohl’s is thinking about social channels such as TikTok for holiday marketing, and also weigh in on how the supply chain crisis is affecting the company from a merchandising and marketing standpoint.

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

