Ad Age Video

Watch live at 11:40 a.m. ET: Lowe’s reveals holiday spot

Marisa Thalberg discusses what the home improvement chain is planning this season
By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on November 02, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch: Clubhouse CEO on brand opportunities in streaming audio

Watch the livestream broadcast here at 11:40 a.m. ET—and follow the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

Note: Press play above and click here to refresh if the video isn't playing during the broadcast.

Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a streamed video segment focusing on the issues of the day.

In the latest live edition of Ad Age Remotely, Lowe's Executive VP and Chief Brand and Marketing Officer Marisa Thalberg joins Senior Reporter Adrianne Pasquarelli to unveil the retailer's holiday commercial and talk about what the chain is planning for the holiday season, in which experts expect record-breaking industry sales.

Halloween is over and holiday marketing is already in full swing. This year, Lowe’s is airing a new, more emotionally-driven brand spot as it seeks to differentiate itself from the competition. Lowe’s has seen sales rise in recent years as consumers continue to invest in house projects like home offices or other renovations.

Along with revealing Lowe’s holiday anthem spot, Thalberg will talk about how the retailer is handling the supply chain crisis, new strategies around live-event shopping, and what’s ahead for 2022.

Register for Ad Age Next: CMO at AdAge.com/NextCMO.

More marketing news from Ad Age
Watch: Kohl’s 2021 holiday commercial—a heartwarming, multigenerational ad
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Watch: Miracle Mop founder Joy Mangano on the future of livestream shopping
Jeanine Poggi
Why more retailers have media networks and what the rise means for agencies
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Here’s what Target has planned this holiday season
Adrianne Pasquarelli
Etsy's holiday ads showcase unique items as other retailers struggle with supply issues
Adrianne Pasquarelli
20211101_MarisaThalberg_3X2.png
Credit:
Lowe's

In this article:

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. She is also a host of the Marketer’s Brief podcast and spearheads special reports including 40 Under 40 and Hottest Brands. Pasquarelli joined Ad Age in 2015 after writing for Crain's New York Business, where she also focused on the retail industry. 

 

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Watch: Clubhouse CEO on brand opportunities in streaming audio

Watch: Clubhouse CEO on brand opportunities in streaming audio
Watch: Kohl’s 2021 holiday commercial—a heartwarming, multigenerational ad

Watch: Kohl’s 2021 holiday commercial—a heartwarming, multigenerational ad
Watch: R/GA CMO on how the ad world can push prison reform

Watch: R/GA CMO on how the ad world can push prison reform

Watch: m/Six Americas CEO on the new client-agency relationship

Watch: m/Six Americas CEO on the new client-agency relationship

Watch: Disney's Jayanta Jenkins on marketing iconic brands

Watch: Disney's Jayanta Jenkins on marketing iconic brands
Watch: Donny Deutsch on branding, the agency business future and other big ideas

Watch: Donny Deutsch on branding, the agency business future and other big ideas
Watch: JPMorgan Chase's chief brand officer on connecting with digital-focused consumers

Watch: JPMorgan Chase's chief brand officer on connecting with digital-focused consumers
Watch: Nick Emery on brands taking back control of their media strategy

Watch: Nick Emery on brands taking back control of their media strategy