Peloton's head of marketing details the brand's 'Sex and the City' response

Call it serendipity or just incredible foresight, but the fact that Peloton was already working with Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort and a “fast-vertising” product from the agency’s parent company MNTN came in handy over the weekend. After Peloton’s role in the death of Mr. Big on HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” reboot was revealed late last week, the fitness brand was able to pivot quickly, creating an ad in under 48 hours, according to Dara Treseder, senior VP and global head of marketing and communications at Peloton.
Speaking on today’s live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Treseder stressed that Peloton did not have a formal product placement agreement with HBO and did not find out about how its product would be portrayed until the show aired Thursday evening. Her first thought: “Wow, we need to make sure that the health narrative isn’t lost here--we need to separate fiction from reality,” she said. “We need to make sure people remember the facts that cardiovascular exercise is good for you. As soon as the premier episode dropped, we realized we had to get to this,” she said, noting that she reached out to Reynolds about putting something together.