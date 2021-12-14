Ad Age Video

Peloton's head of marketing details the brand's 'Sex and the City' response

By Adrianne Pasquarelli. Published on December 14, 2021.
Watch: Lowe’s reveals holiday spot
Call it serendipity or just incredible foresight, but the fact that Peloton was already working with Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort and a “fast-vertising” product from the agency’s parent company MNTN came in handy over the weekend. After Peloton’s role in the death of Mr. Big on HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” reboot was revealed late last week, the fitness brand was able to pivot quickly, creating an ad in under 48 hours, according to Dara Treseder, senior VP and global head of marketing and communications at Peloton.

Speaking on today’s live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Treseder stressed that Peloton did not have a formal product placement agreement with HBO and did not find out about how its product would be portrayed until the show aired Thursday evening. Her first thought: “Wow, we need to make sure that the health narrative isn’t lost here--we need to separate fiction from reality,” she said. “We need to make sure people remember the facts that cardiovascular exercise is good for you. As soon as the premier episode dropped, we realized we had to get to this,” she said, noting that she reached out to Reynolds about putting something together.

Peloton had already been in discussions with Maximum Effort about joining MTN’s “Creative-as-a-Subscription” model—which Treseder suggested played a key role in the quick turnaround. She described the philosophy as “fast-vertising,” or marketing at “the speed of culture.” The service was introduced only last week.

In a statement about “Creative-as-a-Subscription,” Reynolds describes the offering as “a simpler, faster and hopefully funnier way to get great creative with less of the soul-sucking parts. For about 20 years, the advertising discussion has been around digital and data with TV creatives feeling a bit antiquated. MNTN has built a software platform that embraces digital and data for TV, and now we have a new way to think about, and build, creative.”

Reynolds helped Peloton secure actor Chris Noth, who plays Mr. Big, and even supplied his own voice to the response ad, which was only on social and digital channels.

Treseder, who credited Reynolds with conceptualizing and writing the spot, said she sees more quick turnarounds in Peloton’s future.

 “Traditionally marketing campaigns can take so long to develop—sometimes by the time they are released in the world, the world has changed. Things have changed,” she said.

In the video, Treseder also talks about Peloton's recent holiday campaign, new products and what’s ahead for the brand in 2022. In addition, she discusses lessons learned from the recall of the brand’s treadmill product earlier this year.

Contributing: E.J. Schultz

Adrianne Pasquarelli

Adrianne Pasquarelli is a senior reporter at Ad Age, covering marketing in retail and finance, as well as in travel and health care. 

 

