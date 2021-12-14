Peloton's head of marketing details the brand's 'Sex and the City' response

See Ad Age's 2021 Marketers of the Year here.

Peloton had already been in discussions with Maximum Effort about joining MTN’s “Creative-as-a-Subscription” model—which Treseder suggested played a key role in the quick turnaround. She described the philosophy as “fast-vertising,” or marketing at “the speed of culture.” The service was introduced only last week.

In a statement about “Creative-as-a-Subscription,” Reynolds describes the offering as “a simpler, faster and hopefully funnier way to get great creative with less of the soul-sucking parts. For about 20 years, the advertising discussion has been around digital and data with TV creatives feeling a bit antiquated. MNTN has built a software platform that embraces digital and data for TV, and now we have a new way to think about, and build, creative.”

Reynolds helped Peloton secure actor Chris Noth, who plays Mr. Big, and even supplied his own voice to the response ad, which was only on social and digital channels.

Treseder, who credited Reynolds with conceptualizing and writing the spot, said she sees more quick turnarounds in Peloton’s future.

“Traditionally marketing campaigns can take so long to develop—sometimes by the time they are released in the world, the world has changed. Things have changed,” she said.

In the video, Treseder also talks about Peloton's recent holiday campaign, new products and what’s ahead for the brand in 2022. In addition, she discusses lessons learned from the recall of the brand’s treadmill product earlier this year.

Contributing: E.J. Schultz