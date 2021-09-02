Brad Pitt is the newest celebrity coffee endorser in De'Longhi’s global campaign

Move over George Clooney and Hugh Jackman. The coffee world has a new spokes-celebrity. Today, Italian appliance brand De’Longhi, which produces a range of espresso machines, debuts its first global campaign starring Brad Pitt.
The A-list actor and producer appears in the brand’s new film directed by Oscar-winner Damien Chazelle, best known for his work on “La La Land” and “Whiplash.” The ad, created out of MC Saatchi Milan, follows Pitt on his quiet daily routine in Los Angeles. He gets on his motorcycle, drops by a local coffee shop for a bag of beans, fills up at the gas station, cruises down Pacific Coast Highway and then settles in at home with a foaming espresso beverage (directly from his De’Longhi machine). It’s at that moment that he finally says a single word, “Perfetto.” (The brevity contrasts with Pitt’s ad for Chanel No. 5 from 2012, in which he delivered a head-scratching soliloquy that inspired laughs and parodies.)