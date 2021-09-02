Brad Pitt is the newest celebrity coffee endorser in De'Longhi’s global campaign

Stephanie D’Introno, communications manager, De’Longhi North America, tells Ad Age that in Pitt they found someone who “has global appeal but with understated elegance. We found a lot of synergies aligned such as his passion for design, architecture, craftsmanship and most of all, coffee. Plus, he is a fan of our brand. He strikes a great balance of sophistication and approachability that fits well with the De’Longhi brand worldwide.” The partnership with Pitt is a multiyear deal, she adds.

The campaign, the De’Longhi’s biggest-to-date for a global audience, bows at a peak moment for the brand. D’Introno says that in the U.S., De’Longhi has seen year-over-year growth, and over the past year during the pandemic, “we have seen consumers worldwide recognize the importance of an authentic coffee experience at home.”

To create the film, De’Longhi and MC Saatchi tapped the Oscar-winning “dream team” from the film “La La Land.” Chazelle directed, Linus Sandgren served as cinematographer and composer Justin Hurwitz created an original soundtrack, a whistling, breezy tune that matches the spot’s easy, atmospheric vibe. Photographer Lachlan Bailey captured the campaign’s imagery. “We looked to partner with someone who could creatively elevate our brand with a cinematic approach, rather than a traditional ad campaign,” says D’Introno.

